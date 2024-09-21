Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.36.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IAS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of IAS opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,116.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $129.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Integral Ad Science’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $62,387.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,969.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,643 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $74,667.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 251,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,825,353.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 6,445 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $62,387.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,969.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,636 shares of company stock valued at $289,513. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 40.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. American Trust grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion SA boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 35.0% in the first quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 9.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 18.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

