Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.94.

FIHL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the second quarter worth about $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 1,038.8% in the second quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after buying an additional 364,875 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

FIHL stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.74. Fidelis Insurance has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of -0.10.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.15). Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $547.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.19 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelis Insurance will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is 9.71%.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

