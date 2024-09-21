IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.40.

IPGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $70.25 on Friday. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $61.86 and a twelve month high of $111.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.00.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $36,365,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,640,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at $2,687,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 382.7% in the first quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at $15,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

