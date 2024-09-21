Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSKD shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Riskified from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Riskified to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSKD. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 2,522.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSKD opened at $4.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56. Riskified has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The company has a market cap of $866.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $78.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

