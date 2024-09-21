Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.93.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GFI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

NYSE GFI opened at $15.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.1692 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Gold Fields by 6.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,241,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,943 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,326,000. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in Gold Fields by 10.0% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 3,588,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,476,000 after acquiring an additional 324,885 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Gold Fields by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,240,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,861,000 after acquiring an additional 139,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Gold Fields by 28.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,609,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after purchasing an additional 581,730 shares during the period. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

