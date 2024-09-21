Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

SHEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Shell by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 71,127 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shell by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell stock opened at $68.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Shell has a 12-month low of $60.34 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shell will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.74%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

