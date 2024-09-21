Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Cut by Zacks Research

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CBRE Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for CBRE Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CBRE Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE stock opened at $121.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.27. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $122.59.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,919,000 after buying an additional 683,225 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,146,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,847,000 after purchasing an additional 210,004 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,087,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,419,000 after buying an additional 53,142 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,505,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,387,000 after buying an additional 2,799,097 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,636,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,085,000 after purchasing an additional 54,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $116,947.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,019.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $116,947.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,019.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,232 shares of company stock worth $3,058,787 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.