Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Orion Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now expects that the construction company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Orion Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Orion Group from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Orion Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40. Orion Group has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Edward Chipman Earle purchased 15,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $94,579.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,721.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mary E. Sullivan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 256,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,071.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward Chipman Earle bought 15,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $94,579.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 86,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,721.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 33,953 shares of company stock valued at $216,658 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 146,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. GDS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 51,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,882,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,907,000 after purchasing an additional 46,079 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

