Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Raised by Analyst

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) – Roth Capital boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ambac Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ambac Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ambac Financial Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMBC. StockNews.com downgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm raised Ambac Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. Ambac Financial Group has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $514.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 830.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Trick purchased 3,700 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $39,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David Trick purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,812.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 156,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,442.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen Michael Ksenak purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 116,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,699. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 34,800 shares of company stock valued at $377,016 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

