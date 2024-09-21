European Commercial REIT to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for European Commercial REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Raymond James currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get European Commercial REIT alerts:

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$36.04 million for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ERE. Desjardins raised shares of European Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of European Commercial REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

View Our Latest Analysis on ERE

European Commercial REIT Price Performance

European Commercial REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for European Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.