Ball Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2026 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share (NYSE:BALL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ball in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Ball’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BALL. Robert W. Baird raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

NYSE BALL opened at $66.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Ball has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $71.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,479,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Ball by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,527,000 after purchasing an additional 998,527 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ball by 4.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,453,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,917,000 after buying an additional 58,863 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 306.6% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 23,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

