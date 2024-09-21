NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expected to Earn Q3 2026 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for NVIDIA in a report issued on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the computer hardware maker will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.84, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.97.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at $512,509,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,977,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,094,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,851,450.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,509,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,692,303 shares of company stock worth $444,047,307 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

