Zacks Research Comments on Antero Midstream Co.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Antero Midstream in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s FY2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.66 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of AM stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,206,000 after buying an additional 81,374 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,852,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,282,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,390,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $3,219,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $343,127.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,791.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

