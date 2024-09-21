Brokerages Set Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) PT at $59.70

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.70.

Several brokerages have commented on DT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,185.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,505,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,426 shares of company stock worth $3,804,069 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 3,813.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.54.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

