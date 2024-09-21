Analysts Set Expectations for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.’s FY2029 Earnings (TSE:BCT)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:BCT – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year.

Get BriaCell Therapeutics alerts:

BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance

BCT opened at C$0.88 on Friday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.08.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.