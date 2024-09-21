High Tide Inc to Post FY2028 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (CVE:HIT)

High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of High Tide in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of High Tide to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

High Tide Price Performance

CVE:HIT opened at C$0.10 on Friday. High Tide has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06.

