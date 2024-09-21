Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

KSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $694,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 1,422.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 239,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 223,328 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Kohl’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 234,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 83.9% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 30,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $29.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.65%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

