Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $533.33.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,435,000 after buying an additional 15,907 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CABO opened at $341.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Cable One has a 12-month low of $313.15 and a 12-month high of $671.62.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $8.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by ($2.20). The company had revenue of $394.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.64 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cable One will post 30.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

