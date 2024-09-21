Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $533.33.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.
Institutional Trading of Cable One
Cable One Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE:CABO opened at $341.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Cable One has a 12-month low of $313.15 and a 12-month high of $671.62.
Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $8.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by ($2.20). The company had revenue of $394.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.64 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cable One will post 30.99 EPS for the current year.
Cable One Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.
Cable One Company Profile
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.
