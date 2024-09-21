The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.13.
A number of research firms have weighed in on LSXMA. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th.
Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $22.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9.17.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
