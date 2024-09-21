The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSXMA. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,262,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,685 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,828,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,652,000 after buying an additional 834,393 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,620,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,303,000 after buying an additional 190,608 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,474,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,374,000 after buying an additional 384,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,402,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,057 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $22.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9.17.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

