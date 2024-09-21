Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 279 ($3.69).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 300 ($3.96) to GBX 275 ($3.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 289 ($3.82) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.37) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.76) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.24) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £2,635.86 ($3,481.98). In other news, insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £2,635.86 ($3,481.98). Also, insider Laura Wade-Gery bought 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.04) per share, for a total transaction of £2,129.80 ($2,813.47). Insiders have bought a total of 3,166 shares of company stock worth $719,906 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGEN opened at GBX 223.70 ($2.96) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 226.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 237.52. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 203.10 ($2.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 259 ($3.42). The stock has a market cap of £13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,474.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 722.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is 42,000.00%.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

