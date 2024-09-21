SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.05.

SITC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $65.00 to $65.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised SITE Centers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SITC

SITE Centers Price Performance

NYSE:SITC opened at $58.90 on Friday. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $43.52 and a 52-week high of $64.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.91 and a 200 day moving average of $201.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 1.64.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $13.92. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 91.77%. The company had revenue of $113.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 22,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.24, for a total value of $5,145,403.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,036,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,629,024.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 60,641 shares of company stock valued at $13,940,447 over the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SITE Centers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,339,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,531,000 after purchasing an additional 608,996 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 403.8% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 5,794,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,142 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,800,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,170,000 after purchasing an additional 196,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,719,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,426,000 after purchasing an additional 31,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $34,740,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.