Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.20, for a total transaction of C$1,989,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jason De Haan sold 19,105 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.05, for a total value of C$803,365.25. Also, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.20, for a total value of C$1,989,000.00. Insiders sold 101,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,471 over the last ninety days. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$62.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$52.21. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$36.42 and a 1 year high of C$63.60.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.17 billion. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 4.5683346 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

