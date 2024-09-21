Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 4,325 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 310% compared to the average daily volume of 1,056 call options.

In related news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $3,376,368.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,450,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,756,760.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,814,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $150.73 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $184.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 31.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $30.83 to $30.56 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $31.11 to $33.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $21.53 to $27.78 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.78 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.42.



Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

