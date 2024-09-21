Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Leidos in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $2.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.41. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $8.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q1 2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Leidos from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.08.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $157.06 on Thursday. Leidos has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $159.10. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,605.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,605.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $202,191,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

