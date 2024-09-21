Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.00

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.00 and traded as high as $15.01. Team shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 9,552 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team in a report on Saturday, August 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Team Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $65.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $228.62 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 98.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Team stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Team as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Team

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

