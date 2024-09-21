Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.44

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.44 and traded as high as $25.53. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $25.44, with a volume of 243,473 shares.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $825.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.44.

Get Invesco DB Agriculture Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,158,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 180,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 39,103.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 78,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 78,206 shares in the last quarter. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $23,312,000. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 128,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.