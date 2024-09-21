Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, September 25th

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, September 25th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, September 24th.

Arqit Quantum Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQQ opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43. Arqit Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Institutional Trading of Arqit Quantum

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.06% of Arqit Quantum at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

