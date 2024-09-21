Pendragon (LON:PDG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.40

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 35.40 ($0.47) and traded as high as GBX 36.05 ($0.48). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 35.55 ($0.47), with a volume of 773,953 shares changing hands.
Pendragon Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of £618.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,185.00 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 35.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 35.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.02.
About Pendragon
Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. Its UK Motor segment includes sale and servicing of vehicles in the UK; Software segment includes Licencing of Software as a Service to global automotive business users; and Leasing segment includes provision of fleet and contract hire.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pendragon
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Analysts Predict 85% Upside for Wave Life Sciences After Rate Cut
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- FedEx Stock Dips: Another Reason to Fear Recession Is Near
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- The Half-Penny Revolution: Will SEC’s Reform Benefit Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Pendragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.