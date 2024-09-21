Aimia (TSE:AIM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.63

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.63 and traded as high as C$2.67. Aimia shares last traded at C$2.67, with a volume of 50,557 shares trading hands.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Aimia from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.39) by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$122.40 million for the quarter. Aimia had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aimia Inc. will post 0.0150479 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aimia Inc invests in public and private companies. It operates through Bozzetto, Cortland International, and Holdings segments. The company, through its long-term investments, provides specialty chemicals, textiles, and water and dispersion chemical solutions in various applications, including textile, home and personal care, plasterboard, and agrochemical markets; manufactures synthetic fiber ropes, as well as offers netting solutions for maritime and other industrial customers; and manufactures and supplies ropes, slings, and tethers for aerospace and defense, marine, renewables, and other industrial end markets.
