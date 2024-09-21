Drax Group (LON:DRX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $550.80

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 550.80 ($7.28) and traded as high as GBX 625.50 ($8.26). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 620.50 ($8.20), with a volume of 1,411,103 shares.

DRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 600 ($7.93) to GBX 750 ($9.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, July 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 373.80, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 629.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 550.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.40 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. Drax Group’s payout ratio is 1,445.78%.

In other news, insider Rob Shuter acquired 80,000 shares of Drax Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.53) per share, for a total transaction of £516,800 ($682,694.85). Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

