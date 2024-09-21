Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.61

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.61 and traded as high as C$36.10. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$36.00, with a volume of 592,406 shares.

Separately, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

The firm has a market cap of C$10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -42.35, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -225.88%.

In other Brookfield Renewable Partners news, Director Nancy Patricia Dorn bought 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$39.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,498.17.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

