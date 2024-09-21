Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,917.24

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,917.24 ($25.33) and traded as high as GBX 1,955.82 ($25.84). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 1,902 ($25.13), with a volume of 644,303 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HIK. Berenberg Bank raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.70) in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($36.33) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,325 ($30.71).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,943.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,917.24. The company has a market capitalization of £4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,926.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 9,538.46%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

