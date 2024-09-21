DHI Media Ltd. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:WIL)

DHI Media Ltd. (TSE:WIL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of DHI Media in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 18th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for DHI Media’s FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

