The Southern Company Forecasted to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southern in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southern’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Southern from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Southern Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE SO opened at $89.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.80. The stock has a market cap of $98.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. Southern has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $90.34.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Southern

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Southern by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Southern by 3,628.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $587,830.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,981,575.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $587,830.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,981,575.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,845 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,455 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

