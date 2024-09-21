Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Veeva Systems Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Veeva Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Veeva Systems’ current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.96.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $214.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $162.72 and a twelve month high of $236.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

