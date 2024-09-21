Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Cintas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $16.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTAS. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $143.75 to $156.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.50 to $142.50 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.30.

Cintas Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $204.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.76 and a 200-day moving average of $182.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas has a 12 month low of $118.68 and a 12 month high of $209.12.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cintas by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 226.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

