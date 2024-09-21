Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Reduced by Analyst

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for McKesson in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.29. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $32.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q3 2025 earnings at $8.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $8.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $31.89 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $7.84 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $8.51 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $8.93 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $8.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $40.70 EPS.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.27 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MCK. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.93.

MCK opened at $507.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $560.25 and its 200-day moving average is $556.82. McKesson has a 1-year low of $431.35 and a 1-year high of $637.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,362,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,190,000 after acquiring an additional 46,659 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,017,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,862,000 after purchasing an additional 36,583 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $669,326,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,763,000 after buying an additional 47,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 11,259 shares of company stock worth $6,635,492 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.69%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

