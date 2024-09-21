Boyd Group Services Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $6.23 Per Share (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 18th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.27. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.11 per share.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.93%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$268.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$310.00 to C$270.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$312.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$285.69.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$206.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$228.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$252.98. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$202.81 and a one year high of C$324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

In other Boyd Group Services news, Senior Officer Jeff Murray purchased 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$223.12 per share, with a total value of C$101,742.72. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

