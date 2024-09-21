NetApp, Inc. to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of NetApp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now anticipates that the data storage provider will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for NetApp’s current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $122.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $135.01.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. NetApp’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in NetApp by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,698,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $149,720,000 after purchasing an additional 950,204 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 46.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,720 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter valued at $473,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 263,103 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,195,000 after purchasing an additional 172,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $1,108,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,274 shares in the company, valued at $40,968,758.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $1,108,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,274 shares in the company, valued at $40,968,758.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,452 shares of company stock worth $4,970,628 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

