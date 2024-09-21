Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $3.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.06. The consensus estimate for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $10.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ Q1 2026 earnings at $3.31 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BIO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $401.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $329.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $323.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 6.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 0.95. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $261.59 and a fifty-two week high of $366.30.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.79 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 51.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total value of $989,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,016.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total value of $989,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,016.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,582.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIO. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $840,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,142,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

