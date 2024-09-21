Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (CVE:AEP)

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Free Report) – Analysts at Clarus Securities boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Atlas Engineered Products in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Clarus Securities has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atlas Engineered Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Atlas Engineered Products and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Atlas Engineered Products to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Atlas Engineered Products from C$2.20 to C$2.10 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Atlas Engineered Products Price Performance

Atlas Engineered Products stock opened at C$1.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.41. Atlas Engineered Products has a 1 year low of C$0.93 and a 1 year high of C$1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.18 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlas Engineered Products had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of C$15.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.95 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlas Engineered Products

In related news, Director Mohammad Hadi Abassi sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$253,500.00. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Atlas Engineered Products

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

