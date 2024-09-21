FY2025 EPS Estimates for Berry Co. Cut by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Berry in a report issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Berry had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Berry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $5.41 on Friday. Berry has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $416.24 million, a P/E ratio of 541.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Berry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry

In other Berry news, CEO Fernando Araujo sold 33,950 shares of Berry stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $211,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,939.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Berry during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Berry by 287.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

