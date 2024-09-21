Zacks Research Weighs in on Entergy Co.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Entergy in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Entergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.35.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $129.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.52 and its 200-day moving average is $110.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. Entergy has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Entergy by 2,172.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Entergy by 93.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $398,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $398,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,888 shares of company stock valued at $5,110,766 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

