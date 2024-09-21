Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Lowered by Zacks Research

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.02. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.89 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.58 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:DKS opened at $212.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.06. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $239.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

