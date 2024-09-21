FY2025 EPS Estimates for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Reduced by Capital One Financial

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PRFree Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Permian Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Permian Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Permian Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Permian Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Permian Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PR opened at $13.91 on Friday. Permian Resources has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 4.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.85.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,904,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 351,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 149,851 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 10.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 830,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after buying an additional 78,146 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 22.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 577,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after buying an additional 105,565 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,315,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,088,000 after buying an additional 19,847,358 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,170.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,288.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Permian Resources news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,156.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,170.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,399 shares in the company, valued at $855,288.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR)

