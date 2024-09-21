FY2025 EPS Estimates for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Reduced by Capital One Financial

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Permian Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Permian Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Permian Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Permian Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Permian Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PR opened at $13.91 on Friday. Permian Resources has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 4.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.85.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,904,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 351,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 149,851 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 10.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 830,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after buying an additional 78,146 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 22.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 577,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after buying an additional 105,565 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,315,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,088,000 after buying an additional 19,847,358 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,170.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,288.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Permian Resources news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,156.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,170.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,399 shares in the company, valued at $855,288.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

