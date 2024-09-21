Foran Mining Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Ventum Cap Mkts Forecasts (TSE:FOM)

Foran Mining Corp. (TSE:FOM – Free Report) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Foran Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst C. Mackay forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Foran Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Foran Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Foran Mining Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of FOM opened at C$4.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.67 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.77. Foran Mining has a 52-week low of C$3.39 and a 52-week high of C$4.67.

