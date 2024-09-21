Foran Mining Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:FOM)

Foran Mining Corp. (TSE:FOM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Foran Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Foran Mining’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

FOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Foran Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark raised shares of Foran Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Foran Mining Stock Up 1.8 %

TSE FOM opened at C$4.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -133.67 and a beta of 3.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.77. Foran Mining has a one year low of C$3.39 and a one year high of C$4.67.

