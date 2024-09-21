Reviewing Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) and Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD)

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) and Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ellington Financial and Safe and Green Development, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Financial 0 2 4 0 2.67 Safe and Green Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ellington Financial currently has a consensus target price of $13.85, indicating a potential upside of 5.60%. Given Ellington Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ellington Financial is more favorable than Safe and Green Development.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Financial 103.55% 9.76% 0.75% Safe and Green Development N/A -275.24% -66.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Ellington Financial and Safe and Green Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

55.6% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Safe and Green Development shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ellington Financial and Safe and Green Development”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Financial $282.97 million 3.94 $84.81 million $0.64 20.49 Safe and Green Development $91,978.00 43.17 -$4.20 million N/A N/A

Ellington Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Safe and Green Development.

Summary

Ellington Financial beats Safe and Green Development on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc., through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; and commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt. It also provides collateralized loan obligations; mortgage-related and non-mortgage-related derivatives; corporate debt and equity securities; corporate loans; and other strategic investments; and consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer and commercial assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Ellington Financial LLC was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Safe and Green Development

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single and multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Safe and Green Development Corporation is a subsidiary of Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

