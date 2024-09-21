Contrasting NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) & Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) and NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NatWest Group has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Grupo Financiero Galicia and NatWest Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Financiero Galicia 0 0 3 0 3.00 NatWest Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Grupo Financiero Galicia presently has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.94%. Given Grupo Financiero Galicia’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Grupo Financiero Galicia is more favorable than NatWest Group.

This table compares Grupo Financiero Galicia and NatWest Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Galicia $3,350.56 billion 0.00 $1.28 billion N/A N/A NatWest Group $30.75 billion 1.26 $5.77 billion N/A N/A

NatWest Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grupo Financiero Galicia.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Financiero Galicia and NatWest Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Galicia N/A N/A N/A NatWest Group 15.55% 11.30% 0.60%

Summary

NatWest Group beats Grupo Financiero Galicia on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services. In addition, the company offers financing products; consumer finance and digital banking services; electronic check; global custody services; Fima funds; financial and stock market services to individuals, companies, and financial institutions; foreign trade services; and capital market and investment banking products that include debt securities, short-term securities, and financial trusts. Further, it provides robbery, personal accident, life collective, home, life, integral, pet, surety, and technical insurance products. Additionally, the company offers private banking services to high net worth individuals; and operates digital investment platform. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. was founded in 1905 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments. The Retail Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services, such as current accounts, mortgages, personal unsecured lending, and personal deposits, as well as mobile and online banking services. The Private Banking segment provides private banking and wealth management products for high-net-worth individuals and their business interests. The Commercial & Institutional segment offers banking and financial solutions to large corporate organisations, multi-nationals, and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc and changed its name to NatWest Group plc in July 2020. NatWest Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

