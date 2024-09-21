Reviewing Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ)

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) and Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Scienjoy and Ooma”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scienjoy $1.49 billion 0.02 -$4.34 million ($0.08) -10.32 Ooma $236.74 million 1.26 -$830,000.00 ($0.10) -111.40

Ooma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scienjoy. Ooma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scienjoy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienjoy -4.79% -5.34% -4.39% Ooma -2.04% -2.22% -1.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Ooma shares are held by institutional investors. 33.5% of Scienjoy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Ooma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Scienjoy and Ooma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienjoy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ooma 0 1 4 0 2.80

Scienjoy currently has a consensus price target of $91.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10,918.28%. Ooma has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.16%. Given Scienjoy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Scienjoy is more favorable than Ooma.

Volatility & Risk

Scienjoy has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ooma has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. The company operates live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming, and Hongle Live Streaming names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Hangzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc. provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution. It also provides Ooma AirDial, a plain old telephone service; PureVoice HD, a residential phone services; Ooma basic that provides unlimited personal calling within the United States; and Ooma Premier, a suite of advanced calling features on a monthly or annual subscription basis. In addition, the company offers Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home; Ooma Telo Air, a wireless Ooma Telo with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth; and Ooma Telo LTE, which combines the Ooma Telo base station with the Ooma LTE Adapter and battery back-up. Further, it provides Ooma Mobile HD app that allows users to make and receive phone calls and access Ooma features and settings; 2600Hz provides business communication applications; Talkatone mobile app; and OnSIP, an UCaaS solutions. The company offers its products through direct sales, distributors, retailers, and resellers, as well as online and sale representatives. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

